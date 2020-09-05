Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Mario Galaxy 2 was supposed to be included but has been removed

Share it:

Yesterday Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars as part of the celebrations for the Super Mario 35th anniversary. The collection includes three classics for N64, GameCube and Wii .. with the absence of Super Mario Galaxy 2.

The collection was born as a celebration of Super Mario’s 3D adventures and contains Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) e Super Mario Galaxy (2007), with Super Mario 3D World coming in February as a Deluxe re-release with the new Bowser’s Fury expansion.

Many people wonder why Nintendo has not decided to include in the collection also Super Mario Galaxy 2, one of the most acclaimed and loved Wii games by Mario fans. According to what was reported by Tom Phillips of Eurogamer.net, Nintendo had initially decided to add Super Mario Galaxy 2 to the list of Super Mario 3D All-Stars games and then backtrack about six months ago.

The reasons for the turnaround are not clear and Phillips himself does not reveal any other details about it. That Super Mario Galaxy 2 can make its debut perhaps later in digital format on the eShop? This is just our guess, at the moment the only certainty is that Galaxy 2 for Switch has not been announced and will not be included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars.