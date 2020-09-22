Super Mario 3D All-Stars: la boss fight con Re Bob-omba in Super Mario 64

King Bob-omb is the Super Mario 64 first boss. Let’s see together how to defeat him and continue the adventure to save Princess Peach from the clutches of the King of Koopa Bowser.

The only way to damage King Bob-omb is to go around him and, once you are behind him, press the tasto and of the Switch to grab it and lift it off the ground. When you lift it up, throw it far away: you will understand that he has suffered damage if you see him fidget before getting up. By doing so for three times in all, King Bob-omb will explode leaving one on the ground Superstella. Remember that, as the King himself explains before the fight, the only way to beat him is to respect the simple rule of throw it exclusively on the grass on top to its mountain; if you throw it off the peak, in fact, the giant bomb will just reappear (even accusing you of cheating!).

The only “attack” that King Bob-omb has at his disposal is an easy-to-avoid hold with which he attempts to hurl off Mount Mario. If you want to repeat the fight, perhaps to hone your grip skills, this is possible thanks to Superstella that you collected earlier. Just select it from the menu and the level will be loaded again.

This is all you need to know about the fight against King Bob-omb in Super Mario 64. In our pages you will also find a guide on how to get the Winged Hat., useful power-up that allows you to fly for a short time and cushion falls.