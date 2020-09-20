Super Mario 3D All-Stars: how to reach Red Sands in Mario Sunshine

The recent collection of the three great classics of Super Mario helped bring back to the fore too Super Mario Sunshine. In this guide we will explain how to reach Red Sands, an area that you will have to cross to defeat Bowser in the final battle.

The first thing you need to do is unlock Yoshi, saving his egg from the dangerous Shadow Mario, in the Town Square of Delfinia, available only after completing the fourth chapter of the level of Girasolandia. After defeating Shadow Mario and collecting the small egg, he will ask you to bring him some fruit to allow him to hatch permanently. Finding one is not difficult, and you just need to explore the surroundings to find what you were asked for: after hatching the egg, Yoshi will join you, allowing you to ride him or use his skills to complete some puzzles and levels. .

After unlocking Yoshi, go with him to the area of ​​the roofs of the Delfinia Square, where you will find a pipe with a pineapple blocking the passage: thanks to the small green dinosaur, which will eat the fruit, you will be able to clear the road and continue through the tube, thus reaching the area of ​​Sabbie Rosse. Once there, you are free to explore it, collecting the Sun Keepers needed to defeat Bowser and complete the game. In the Sabbie Rosse area the famous Hotel Delfino will also appear, old acquaintance of the Mario series, but only after beating the first boss of the area.