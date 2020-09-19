Super Mario 3D All-Stars: how to get the Winged Hat in Super Mario 64

If you have purchased the Super Mario 3D All-Stars and you have decided to start from the first of the chapters in the collection, that is Super Mario 64, here are the useful tips to grab the Winged Hat.

For those who don’t know what it is, Super Mario 64’s Winged Hat is an upgrade that allows the mustachioed plumber to fly for a short period of time or sweeten falls from high places with a glide. The first step to follow to unlock this gadget is collect 10 Stars around the game levels. Once you have reached the required number of stars, go to Peach Castle and, positioning yourself at the entrance in correspondence with the light beam, raise the camera: in this way you should activate a sequence that will teleport you to a new level, the Tower of the Winged Hat. Complete the level, which serves as a tutorial for this power-up, and you can also use it in the other stages. To activate the Winged Hat you need launch from a cannon The perform a triple jump.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you can find the review of Super Mario 3D All-Stars by Marco Mottura, who decided to reward the game with an 8.