Super Mario 3D All-Stars: how to get the Invisible Hat in Super Mario 64

Among the many items that can be unlocked within Super Mario 64 you can also find the famous Invisible Hat by Mario. Follow us in this guide to find out how to get it.

The Invisible Hat it is a very useful accessory in the game because, when worn, it allows Mario to become invisible for a limited period of time (about twenty seconds), during which he can use the power of the hat to physically cross some obstacles, such as walls or gates, become invulnerable to enemy blows, and even pass through the bodies of your opponents without taking damage. In order to retrieve the Invisible Hat, the first step is to gain access to foundations of the castle, only available after defeating Bowser in the Dark World level and obtaining a special key.

Run around the foundation of the castle until you find a strange one Wood’s door: enter it, and you will find yourself inside a small room that contains a body of water, in which you can swim. Immerse yourself in water and follow the arrows that you will notice along the way, which will lead you to another room characterized by the presence of two greats column, which you will have to destroy by hitting the ground. In this way, the water present in the rooms will flow inside the moat which is located outside the castle, thus allowing you to explore the surrounding area more freely.

As you re-explore the area, you will notice a little square opening, which will take you to the entrance of the level dedicated to the Invisible Hat: upon entering, you will immediately receive this accessory, but to make it your own you will have to complete the level until you reach a big one blue switch. Activating it will unlock the ability to use all blue blocks present in the other levels of the game. We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to get the Winged Hat inside Super Mario 64. Have you already taken a look at the guide to reach Red Sands in Super Mario Sunshine?