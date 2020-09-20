Super Mario 3D All-Stars: how to find Luigi’s letters in Mario Galaxy

Thanks to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Galaxy makes a big comeback, thanks to some graphical improvements on the Switch. Thanks to this guide you will find out where to find Luigi’s letters, which are essential to complete the game 100%.

After saving Luigi from the Galaxy of Ghosts, you will often find it inside the area that acts as the central hub of the game, near the garage area. During the game, you will receive a total of three letters from him, each accompanied by an image, which will lead you to as many levels, within which you will have to find Luigi to get a hidden Star. These Stars will only unlock within these levels after Luigi has sent you the corresponding letter, which will be delivered to you by a purple Toad while you are in the central hub: therefore, do not try to retrieve the stars before. to receive the letters, as you simply won’t find them.

First Letter

In the first letter you will receive during your adventure you will find an image in which it is represented a particular orange tube. This level is located inside the Egg Galaxy: once you reach the initial part of the level, head to the other side of the planet on which you will find yourself, until you reach an orange tube similar to the one in the image attached to the letter. Enter the tube and overcome all the puzzles and obstacles, after which you will re-emerge exactly where Luigi is. To get the secret star, all you have to do is interact with him, and after a short dialogue you will be rewarded.

Second Letter

The second letter you will receive from Luigi it will take you to the Mega Rock Galaxy, characterized by the presence of several small planets in the shape of metal discs, with what appear to be cylinders placed underneath. Once you get to the beginning of the level, dedicate yourself to collecting the five fragments of the blue star, which once gathered will allow you to launch into one of the large stars present, to proceed to the next area. From this point you will have to continue normally, dodging the incoming bullets, until you reach a Star locked in a cage: head to the opposite side of the platform, and you will find Luigi trapped in turn. To free him, have Bullet Bill chase him until he crashes into the cage, destroying it; then, as with the previous Star, talk to Luigi and you will get your reward.

Third Letter

The last letter will show you an image of a place that can be found within the Dolceape Galaxy. Then head towards it, and in particular inside the first level: from here continue to the area at the top left, where you will find Luigi stuck on top of a tree. If you have the Ape upgrade, you will be able to quickly unravel the situation, freeing Luigi and thus obtaining the third and last hidden Star.

