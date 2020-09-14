Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Here is the game selection screen

There are just a few days left for the debut of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, that is the collection that includes in a single package Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy. Thanks to an official Nintendo video, it is now possible to find out what the screen will look like through which you can select the title you want to play.

To show us this detail is the last Nintendo Minute published on the official YouTube channel of the Kyoto company, which in the initial stages shows the menu in question in motion. The player will be given the choice of three games, each of which will display a short description, the original cover, the year of release and a language selection menu. In addition to the games, there are also three other icons, probably linked to the possibility of listening to the songs of the official soundtrack of each of the Nintendo classics. For those who do not know, in fact, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will include 170 songs, all accessible through the music player integrated into the game.

Waiting to discover other news, we remind you that the game will make its debut exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting next September 18, 2020 and will remain on sale in both physical and digital editions until March 2021. In this regard, it seems that Super Mario 3D All-Stars is selling like hot cakes in the United States.