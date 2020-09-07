Super Mario 3D All Stars, early speculations: game for sale at 150 dollars

Share it:

On the occasion of the announcement of Super Mario 3D All Stars, Nintendo has confirmed that the collection will be available only for a limited period of time, which will end with the month of March 2021.

This decision involves not only copies physical of the exclusive Nintendo Switch, but even the purchase of its version digital on eShop. The news quickly raised concerns about possible speculations related to the resale of copies of Super Mario 3D All Stars. Well, it seems that the first cases have already been spotted on the net.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the videogame community is already reporting very high prices for copies of the game proposed on Ebay. In this specific case, Super Mario 3D All Stars is even proposed to 100 and 150 dollars, figures much higher than the launch price. A phenomenon that is not unexpected, but one that surprises for the speed with which it manifested itself: we remember that the collection will remain on sale for several months and that its publication is expected for September 18.

The public interest, however, seems to be very high: in a few days, Super Mario 3D All Stars has climbed to the top of the Amazon rankings as the most purchased title in the US, UK and Japan.