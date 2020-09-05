Super Mario 35th Anniversary: ​​What Was Nintendo’s Best Announcement?

Share it:

Nintendo has unveiled the news coming to celebrate the 35th birthday of Super Mario, among the new announcements we find Super Mario 3D All-Stars (collection that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy), Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, Game & Watch Super Mario Bros (destined to quickly become a collector’s item), Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, new Mario and Peach Cat Amiibo, and the arrival of Super Mario All-Stars for SNES on the Virtual Console for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Lots of new games to celebrate this important anniversary in style. We ask you: What was the best announcement from Super Mario’s 35th anniversary celebrations? I stop it!