Super Mario 35th Anniversary: ​​the collection for Switch unveiled at the next Direct?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Super Mario is about to turn 35, and it seems that Nintendo wants to celebrate this important anniversary in the best way. Some initiatives have already started: for example, the themed clothing line has been launched, while Hasbro has announced Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition and Jenga Super Mario.

For several months, moreover, there are rumors of the re-publication on Nintendo Switch of some classics starring the mustachioed Italian plumber, such as Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy and even a Deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World. The rumors came back to the fore when the Twitter profile was discovered "supermario35th ", which seems to be linked in all respects to a domain of the great N. Many believe that the announcement of this phantom 35th Anniversary Collection may occur during the next Direct, which some rumors have set at July 20.

While we await the confirmation from the parent company, the insider Zippo intervened on Reddit, notoriously well informed on the topics that revolve around the Great N. According to the user, Nintendo is planning to publish the Super Mario classics in various compilations. The first of these would include Super Mario 64 from 1996, Super Mario Sunshine from 2002 and Super Mario Galaxy from 2007. Zippo however warned his readers not to expect big things, as these re-editions would be simple high-resolution adaptations of the originals. "There may be some improvements to the models, but I think basically they will be the widescreen originals". The insider then added that the only one to receive the Deluxe treatment with the addition of new content, as already leaked in March, it should be Super Mario 3D World.

As usual, we invite you to take all this information with the pliers, since they do not come from official sources.