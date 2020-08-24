Super HxEros arrives in Italy: J-POP announces the new erotic manga

Share it:

In Japan, erotic manga are very good and, even without leading to hentai, they manage to provide readers with visions of a certain type. Among those that are gaining popularity with more hype is Dokyu Hentai HxEros, whose title already portends readers what they will encounter. J-POP announced its arrival in the manga catalog.

While the anime of Dokyu Hentai HxEros is airing in Japan, the official Ryoma Kitada original product arrives in Italy. Directly from the pages of Jump SQ comes for J-POP Super HxEros, this is the title with which it will be published in our country. The first volume will debut in comics and bookstores on August 26 at a price of € 6.50, with 200 black and white pages with dust jacket.

J-POP however, it is not limited to the publication of a normal edition since the first volume will be accompanied by a sexy gadget, a magnet in the shape of a limited edition panty. For now J-POP has announced bimonthly pending to reach the Japanese volumes, which for now are 10. The work is still in progress in the motherland on the monthly Shueisha house.

At the heart of the Super HxEros story is a space invasion by some aliens who want to absorb the erotic energy of humans, so that they no longer have the urge to reproduce and thus reach extinction. Taking care of these invaders will be the young high school student Retto Enjo who will be joined by his sexy childhood friend Kirara Hoshino.