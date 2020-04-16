Super Dragon Ball Heroes will reintroduce two antagonists from the Dragon Ball Z movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the feature films, the mythology of Dragon Ball it has been gradually expanded with new antagonists that have hindered the peace of our heroes. Many of them, although they have never officially entered the canon of the series, have remained engraved in the memory of fans.

Fortunately there is Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which in the next episode will bring back an unexpected pair of antagonists, Turles and Bojack. The first, introduced as Goku's secret brother, is a space pirate who was once part of the Saiyan army.

He was forced to flee after the destruction of the planet, traveling in space to conquer the planets together with his group of henchmen. Turles was the protagonist of the film Dragon Ball Z: The Great Battle for the Destiny of the World.

The character has a rather curious genesis: according to the statements of Toei Animation, Turles represents the alternative version of Goku, the warrior who would have become if he hadn't hit his head once he arrived on planet Earth.

Moving on to Bojack instead, first appeared in the movie Dragon Ball Z: The Threat of the Evil Demon, showing up for a few moments in Dragon Ball Z: the Devilish Warrior of the Underworld. Bojack's character design was not created by Toei Animation, but by Akira Toriyama himself.

Bojack is a classic two-dimensional antagonist which can be assimilated, by character, to Freeza or Cell. King Kaioh even claims that his wickedness far exceeds that of the antagonists just mentioned.

The second episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission showed the weakness of Piccolo and Crillin.