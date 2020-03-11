Super Dragon Ball Heroes: why do the gods of destruction want to kill Toki Toki?

Share it:

The second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally arrived, entitled Big Bang Mission, who immediately discovered the cards on the table. The first episode, in fact, anticipated the clash between Goku and Beerus. But what will be the reason that forced the two to fight against each other?

The gods of destruction, despite their respective divergences, have made common ground to annihilate the threat of Toki Toki. This particular bird with a funny aspect, in fact, hides majestic powers, such as the possibility of preventing Hakai of gods, the technique capable of disintegrating anything and creature.

Beerus, in fact he dreamed of a premonition in which the bird will bring the end of the Universe, and it is their job to prevent this disaster. Goku, thanks to Xeno Trunks and Xeno Pan, learned about the situation and decided to stand up in defense of Toki Toki together with Vegeta, although the fighting highlighted the absurd disparity in power between a god of destruction and a saiyan. In any case, it seems that everything is going on according to Fu's plans, as the final scene of the first episode reveals that a copy of Toki Toki from the dark realm, called Doki Doki, is on his side.

And you, however, what do you think of the events of this first part of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes?