Super Dragon Ball Heroes: that’s why the spin-off series is appreciated by the community

While there continues to be no confirmation regarding the return of the second season of Dragon Ball Super, fans of the world created by Akira Toriyama are catching up and following the spin-off series. Super Dragon Ball Heroes which resumed regular publication after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Being a web series focused and based on the events told in Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, this particular spin-off is currently in its second season, and seems to have won over a lot of viewers. But what is the reason for this success? Of course, the name of the brand inevitably leads even the less passionate to give the project a chance, only to be captured by its decisive departure from the canon of regular series.

It is precisely this fact that makes Super Dragon Ball Heroes a very interesting work, free to explore the most hidden corners of the Universe, to put Goku, Vegeta and the other Z Warriors in unimaginable situations in the continuity introduced by Z and resumed in Super, and of course also to introduce new characters and villains, with powers and abilities never seen before.

Considering the initial project, to date Super Dragon Ball Heroes has managed to expand the story of Dragon Ball, making it even more epic, and collective, giving space to characters who otherwise would no longer have a way to appear. And what do you think of the series? Are you enjoying the latest narrative developments closely related to Fu? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that on the occasion of the tenth anniversary a special will arrive for Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, and we leave you to the final transformation of Vegetto, shown in a poster.