Super Dragon Ball Heroes: synopsis of the special episode coming in February has been leaked

There was widespread skepticism about welcoming the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heores, the transposition of a cabinet playable exclusively in Japan, but the countless characters introduced and the continuous addition of new transformations have made it successful.

Recently, the series was renewed for a second seasonhowever, a special episode scheduled for the end of February will air before its broadcast. Thanks to the user Dragon Ball Hype – who translated the Japanese synopsis – we can have a little preview about the plot of the next episode:

"Dark King, Mechikabura releases his evil aura. Trunks Xeno and Vegito Xeno face him. As Time Patrol and Dark Demon Realm enter a fierce battle, Iowa is standing in front of the space-time rift with a child in her arms. She is the beginning of a new battle! "

Below you can see the promotional image of the episode, which shows in the foreground Trunks Super Saiyan God and Vegito Super Saiyan 4. As can be read from the synopsis, the two warriors will engage in a clash with the Dark Ring. The episode will be available from February 23rd. What expectations do you have for the new season? Let us know with a comment!

When do Super Dragon Ball Heroes events take place? Episode 19 reveals the arcane. Meanwhile, the arrival of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is official in the month of March.