Super Dragon Ball Heroes: synopsis and release date of the next episode

Some time has passed since the last episode of the series Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission , but the story will officially resume on July 30th, with the return of the anime ready to take us into the new narrative arc.

The innovations introduced in the anime naturally derive from those shown in the presentation video of the latest expansion, arriving on August 6, of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a video game for mobile devices. Episode 5 is titled "Decisive Battle in Hell! A new Janemba!", as reported by the user @DBSChronicles in the post found at the bottom of the page.

In addition to the official release date, the fan has also included the official synopsis of the episode, which reads: "While Janemba, after acquiring the power of Super Saiyan 4, fights against Goku and the others, Fu enters the scene. When the two Goku repel Janemba with their attacks, two mysterious figures appear in the sky …!"

Among all the innovations introduced in the video game, such as Janemba Black himself, we do not yet know when it will be possible to see the new forms of Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 in action, which seem to have greatly exceeded the limit reached by the non-canonical transformation of the universe created by Akira Toriyama.

We also recall that Dragon Ball Super recently arrived at chapter 62, and that Vegeta has become the protagonist of a meme.