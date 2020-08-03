Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: shown in video a new combined attack of Goku and Vegeta!

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The latest anticipations of Super Dragon Ball Heroes have confirmed the arrival of a new combined attack by Goku and Vegeta, the absolute second after the iconic Final Kamehameha. Although not a canonical series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will therefore be the first anime to introduce a new finishing move created by the two Saiyans.

As you can see at the bottom, the new move will not be represented by a wave of energy, but by a melee attack. It is in fact the historical Dragon Fist (Fist of the Dragon in the Italian version) invented by Goku Super Saiyan 3 and re-proposed in Dragon Ball GT during the clashes with Super C-17, San Shenron and Omega Shenron.

Around 0:10 you can see Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta (which we remind you to be the alternative versions of the two heroes created by Toriyama) while using the Fist of the Dragon combined, whose use is – not surprisingly – anticipated in the title of the next episode. We remind you that episode number 6 is titled "Dragon Fist Explosion! Full Power Super Saiyan 4 ~ Limit Break!"and that the release date has yet to be confirmed.

Another important detail is visible around 1:10 minutes, in which the ritual that will allow the two warriors to unlock their new transformation is shown.

And what do you say? Are you curious to see the new attack? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below.

