Super Dragon Ball Heroes season 2, the Gods of Destruction have a secret ability

Last month Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission began, the second season of the promotional anime that sees Goku and Vegeta interact with characters in ways that we could never have observed in the canonical series. It's this one season 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it began by anticipating a clash between Goku and Beerus.

While in the early stages of the second episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission we saw Beerus against the Saiyans, the scene then moved in the following minutes due to the arrival of the real enemy. Until then the Gods of Destruction had concentrated on Toki Toki, but the appearance of a huge tree and Fu made them understand the true situation.

When the Gods of Destruction see Fu's malignant roots growing, they reveal that they possess a skill that has never been seen before: they are capable of mentally fathom their universe although at that time they are in another region of the Dragon Ball Multiverse. Obviously this ability appeared only in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission and therefore it is not yet considered canonical.

The Gods will bring out some other skills that can help the protagonists of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission to defeat the enemy and the threat that looms?