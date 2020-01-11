Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes reveals the fate of Hearts

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the denial of Super Dragon Ball Heroes season 2, it seems that we will have to bid farewell to the spin-off and non-canonical saga staged on Youtube over the past few months. Hearts had almost achieved its goal, but Goku and Vegeta didn't give it up and, joining in Gogeta, have severely tested the skills of the brand new enemy.

Hearts wanted to take revenge on Zeno, the capricious divinity that governs the universes apparently without logic and based only on mood. The antagonist of Super Dragon Ball Heroes decided to oppose the tyranny of the sovereign and his goal was to free the worlds from this yoke and give everyone freedom.

This ideal, which also found consensus among fans who attended the events of the Tournament of Power, was due however clash with Goku and Vegeta. The two protagonists of Super Dragon Ball Heroes have used the fusion creating a spectacular duel.

At the end, Hearts unleashes an energetic attack on the Saiyan, but with the help of the Z Warriors, he manages to pierce it and annihilate the danger of destruction of the Earth. Gogeta then finds an opening and directly hits Hearts in the heart. In his last moments of life, the enemy claims to have always held the mortals in high regard and that his gestures had the sole purpose of saving them from the rules of Zeno.

Also thanks to this latest revelation, the villain Hearts has been appreciated by fans. Now a Super Dragon Ball Heroes remains only the last special episode which will be broadcast next month.

