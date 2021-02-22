Super Dragon Ball Heroes: revealed the release date of the next episode

The new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, series from the popular arcade video game that features numerous alternate versions of the characters from the original series. Here is the publication date.

In the previous episodes of the anime we had witnessed an incredible fight that saw each other Xeno Vegeth and Vegetto Super Saiyan Blu to a fearsome Broly revived, in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, in its original version. Later the hero in the form of Super Saiyan 4 set off in pursuit of Fu leaving the spectators waiting to find out how the narrative arc called would continue Big Bang Mission.

Finally a date has been released for the release of the new episode entitled “The result of the creation of the Universe! The birth of a new world!” corresponding to February 25, 2021 in which we know that the clash will take place between the alternate version of Vegetto and the powerful main enemy who is currently collecting the light emitted by the Universal Tree.

For those wishing to recover the series here is a news in which we explain how to see all the episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, anime in which numerous characters from the universe of Akira Toriyama obtain further transformations, like the incredible Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, and interact in ways that wouldn’t be possible in the original series.

What do you think about it? Are you also waiting for the new episode? Let us know with a comment.