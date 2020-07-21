Super Dragon Ball Heroes: revealed many news about the new transformations of Goku and Vegeta

Share it:

Little is missing from the debut of the episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, episode in which they should be shown for the first time the new transformations of Goku and Vegeta. In case you want to know something more, however, you don't have to worry, given that Shueisha's magazine V Jumps recently shared a lot of new information.

First of all we remind you that the two protagonists will be, specifically, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta, the alternative versions of the two heroes introduced in the anime. The new transformations will be unlocked during the clash with Janemba, for the occasion reintroduced with a new design, and will act as power ups for the fourth level Super Saiyan.

The visible images at the bottom allow us to take a close look at this form, whose official name has been revealed. The Super Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breakthrough, this the exact translation from Japanese, would draw on the hidden power of the golden Oozaru, thus allowing the heroes to overcome the limit of Super Saiyan 4. Of course these are non-canonical power upstherefore it would be useless to try to contextualize them in the great work of Akira Toriyama.

Despite the new transformations are present in the poster of episode 5 however, the magazine does not confirm that this will be the episode in which we will see them. It could in fact be a simple promotion of the new narrative arc. For more details, we will have to wait for August 6th.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!