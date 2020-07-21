Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: revealed many news about the new transformations of Goku and Vegeta

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Little is missing from the debut of the episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, episode in which they should be shown for the first time the new transformations of Goku and Vegeta. In case you want to know something more, however, you don't have to worry, given that Shueisha's magazine V Jumps recently shared a lot of new information.

First of all we remind you that the two protagonists will be, specifically, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta, the alternative versions of the two heroes introduced in the anime. The new transformations will be unlocked during the clash with Janemba, for the occasion reintroduced with a new design, and will act as power ups for the fourth level Super Saiyan.

The visible images at the bottom allow us to take a close look at this form, whose official name has been revealed. The Super Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breakthrough, this the exact translation from Japanese, would draw on the hidden power of the golden Oozaru, thus allowing the heroes to overcome the limit of Super Saiyan 4. Of course these are non-canonical power upstherefore it would be useless to try to contextualize them in the great work of Akira Toriyama.

READ:  Star Wars: Episode III sweeps Avengers: Endgame in a survey of the best summer movies

Despite the new transformations are present in the poster of episode 5 however, the magazine does not confirm that this will be the episode in which we will see them. It could in fact be a simple promotion of the new narrative arc. For more details, we will have to wait for August 6th.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.