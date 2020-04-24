Super Dragon Ball Heroes: revealed a splendid figure dedicated to Xeno Goku

Share it:

That of Dragon Ball it is undoubtedly one of the most important franchises that the anime and manga industry has ever seen, an endless epic that can count on the constant support of millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe, always ready to support any new dedicated project to the brand.

With a fan base so rich that it has allowed works of all kinds to prove to be real commercial successes, it should come as no surprise that more and more companies are launching into the creation of countless themed products designed for every audience, from the very young to to the older ones.

This time, however, to have won the attention of users we find the guys from CSW Studio, who presented on Twitter a new action figure with a Super Dragon Ball Heroes theme and specifically dedicated to Xeno Goku. As viewable from the images at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by an incredible amount of detail and for measures to say the least generous, or 37x27x27cm. In short, important qualities that will be able to appeal to many collectors, even if everything is sold at a price that is not exactly cheap – 192 € not counting the shipping costs – which, however, will hardly stop the most avid fans. On the other hand, it has been made known that the figure will be available in very limited quantities, for a total of only 188 pieces. In case you are interested, the company has made it known that it is already possible to book everything, while the release has been set for Q3 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few weeks a new character has been presented in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.