Super Dragon Ball Heroes: revealed a new opening for Big Bang Mission 3

August 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The news continues for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: after the original characters added in the series, we point out the new unpublished opening that will make its debut during the episode of Big Bang Mission.

The Saiyans born from the mind of Akira Toriyama have managed to reach the infamous fourth level, this new power will be essential to be able to definitively defeat Janemba and the demonic scientist known as Fu. The Twitter user @DBSHype he then shared a message on the famous social platform in which it is possible to see the new theme song of the anime, which shows us some of the future events. At the bottom of the news you will find the video, which also explains how Goku and Vegeta managed to obtain their new power. The message immediately obtained a moderate success, managing to exceed fifteen thousand views and more than a thousand likes.

According to several fans of the series, it will be only in this way that the two protagonists will be able to defeat Fu, who has called to his aid some of the most famous villains of Dragon Ball, such as Metal Cooler, Super 17, Turles and Bojack. Finally we point out this news on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga which in the last issue introduced a new and mysterious opponent for Goku, Vegeta and the others.

