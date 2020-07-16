Super Dragon Ball Heroes returns on August 6, here are the new transformations of Goku and Vegeta!

Share it:

A few moments ago the release date for episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was finally confirmed and, through a splendid key visual, also the return of a famous villain. The biggest news, however, is that the image in question also shows another surprise, or a new, incredible one power ups for Goku and Vegeta.

As you can see at the bottom, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta (which we remind you of are the alternative versions of the two heroes created by Toriyama) are portrayed in a new form, which it would seem to combine the power of the fourth level Super Saiyan and the Ultra Instinct. Among them we can observe the new Janemba, villain introduced in the 1995 film Dragon Ball Z – The diabolical warrior of the underworld and here revived with a new design.

The synopsis of the new episode, which we remind you to be entitled "A Decisive Battle in Hell! A new Janemba"reads the following:"Brought back to life by the hands of Dr. W, Janemba fights against Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. After Janemba, who is powered by the powers of Super Saiyan 4, Goku and his friends, who were in a different place, also suddenly appear while they hunt Fu. Both Goku Xeno and Goku manage to blow Janemba away with a gust of wind, but here two mysterious shadows appear in the sky … !! ".

And what do you think of it? Are you following the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were left behind instead, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis on episode 4 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.