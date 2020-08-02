Super Dragon Ball Heroes presents new forms of Super Saiyan 4

Share it:

The latest advances on the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes have reported news coming soon for Xeno Goku and Vegeta, who in the next episode will unlock an unpublished variant of the Super Saiyan 4 to try to win Janemba.

However, the eponymous arcade video game in Japan anticipated the series by unveiling an unedited form of the transformation, which judging by the name it will not coincide with that expected in the next few episodes. As reported by the insider @DBSChronicles, the two warriors will unlock the "SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual".

At first glance the only substantial difference is in the weighted management of the aura, similar to the Super Saiyan God. After all, even the name of the shape suggests this combination, indicating a more spiritual dimension of Super Saiyan 4.

As we previously anticipated, this variant should deviate from the form that Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta will adopt in the next episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime. Below we report the synopsis of episode number 6:

"During the fierce battle against Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the demonic deities of the Dark Multiverse, make their appearance. Following their advice, Goku and his companions entrust their powers to Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. A red light begins to escape from the bodies of the two Xeno warriors, while a different colored aura envelops them ".

