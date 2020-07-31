Super Dragon Ball Heroes: news coming for Super Saiyan 4

Share it:

The latest advances from Super Dragon Ball Heroes they tell us that, during the next episodes, we will witness the debut of an unpublished variant of the Super Saiyan 4 that Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are currently able to use.

As reported in the short description in the post at the bottom of the article – the new transformation responds to the name of "Super Full Power Saiyan 4" – and its introduction is scheduled for the sixth episode of the anime, arriving in August.

To this information is added the synopsis of the episode in question, which we report below:

"During the fierce battle against Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the demonic deities of the Dark Multiverse, make their appearance. Following their advice, Goku and his companions entrust their powers to Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. A red light starts to escape from the bodies of the two Xeno warriors, while an aura of different color envelops them ".

In the last episode, in fact, the two fighters did not manage to overwhelm the enormous power of Janenmba, having to resort to the help of their namesakes in Super Saiyan Blue form. An interesting detail is that the latter, upon their arrival, they were unable to recognize the antagonist, raising doubts among fans about its actual canonicality.

