Super Dragon Ball Heroes never stops. A new divine transformation shown

The series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it was initially developed as a promotional series for the video game of the same name. Therefore, as often happens with anime, it had the sole purpose of intriguing fans to make them migrate to the videogame counterpart. Or so it seemed to understand, but obviously something has changed.

It must have been the moderate success that the series has found, the fact that it has had a response from the public better than expected, also thanks above all to the absence of the original Super series, the fact is that this success ultimately materialized in a second season. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

And after the first promotional episode that debuted last month, the story is now going on, continuing the clash of Trunks and companions against Chrona's enemy, the Supreme Kai of Time, Mechibikura.

Heroes has accustomed us, since the first season, has to see things out of the ordinary, which detach themselves completely from the canon to create characters, alter egos and new transformations that have never appeared before and, sometimes, even unthinkable. Well, the second season would seem to continue on this line, so much so that in the last episode aired we were witnesses of a new divine transformation. However, it was not a human being who performed them, but the bird of Chrona, Tokitoki. And just like Goku can turn i Super Saiyan God, she too has a divine transformation.

As seen in the episode, this transformation completely changes its appearance. First of all it grows in stature becoming much larger, after which new feathers are added on the face, the wings lengthen and take on further shades of color and it almost seems to shine with golden light (while as a Pokémon scaglia Attacco d'Ala in gust).

They judge the outcome of the meeting, a little confusing, it would seem that this new divine transformation of Tokitoki is really redoubtable. And since I made the playful comparison with the Pokémon, I want to clarify that, as seen at the end of the episode, theevolution of the bird is not definitive, but then returns to its basic form, just like the classic human transformations seen since the beginning of Dragon Ball.

