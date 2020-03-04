Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes introduces Chronoa, the Kaioshin of Time

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the arrival of the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, new characters have been introduced that will expand the cast of the series. The Kaioshin of Time, Chronoa made its appearance in the last episode.

During the same the Xeno warriors had to face the evil Mechikabura, who after being defeated is sealed thanks to Tokitoki's intervention, a divinity capable of generating time within Universe 7.

TokiToki is closely related to Chronoa, a Kaioshin of Time, whose job is to monitor the flow of time within the cosmos. Its degree of importance is comparable to that of divinities such as Shin and Gowasu.

Her appearance is reminiscent of a young girl, and in light of this it will surprise you to know who the character is it has lived for at least seventy-five million years. Chrona is not a new face for those who played Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, where he played a first-rate role by coordinating the game plot.

READ:  JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: a fun mash up gives actress Zendaya a stand

Being a Kaioshin of Time, Chronoa is able to erase alternative timelines and the alterations caused by time travel. Despite these qualities, we are faced with a divinity of creation, capable even of giving life to inanimate objects. The character can boast several other techniques, and having no intention of telling you more, we let you discover them with the vision of the animated series.

The story of a Super Dragon Ball Heroes character is very reminiscent of Superman. In the last episodes Goku and Vegeta have worn a new outfit, how will the fans react?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.