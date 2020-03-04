Super Dragon Ball Heroes introduces Chronoa, the Kaioshin of Time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the arrival of the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, new characters have been introduced that will expand the cast of the series. The Kaioshin of Time, Chronoa made its appearance in the last episode.

During the same the Xeno warriors had to face the evil Mechikabura, who after being defeated is sealed thanks to Tokitoki's intervention, a divinity capable of generating time within Universe 7.

TokiToki is closely related to Chronoa, a Kaioshin of Time, whose job is to monitor the flow of time within the cosmos. Its degree of importance is comparable to that of divinities such as Shin and Gowasu.

Her appearance is reminiscent of a young girl, and in light of this it will surprise you to know who the character is it has lived for at least seventy-five million years. Chrona is not a new face for those who played Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, where he played a first-rate role by coordinating the game plot.

Being a Kaioshin of Time, Chronoa is able to erase alternative timelines and the alterations caused by time travel. Despite these qualities, we are faced with a divinity of creation, capable even of giving life to inanimate objects. The character can boast several other techniques, and having no intention of telling you more, we let you discover them with the vision of the animated series.

The story of a Super Dragon Ball Heroes character is very reminiscent of Superman. In the last episodes Goku and Vegeta have worn a new outfit, how will the fans react?