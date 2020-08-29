Super Dragon Ball Heroes: in the last episode an old acquaintance reappears

Share it:

If you are an avid fan of the huge Dragon Ball franchise, you will surely know that in the course of the series we have seen the departure of countless characters, including supporting actors and antagonists more or less in the background, who then suddenly returned to the scene with great fanfare. as if nothing had happened.

Over the course of the various chapters of the franchise, the ease with which so many characters deemed “passed away” have returned to the limelight has led many to create a real themed meme. Well, through the latest episode Super Dragon Ball Heroes – a series that continues to be talked about a lot, also thanks to the many themed gadgets – another old acquaintance is back to make people talk, under the incredulous eyes of countless fans.

We are in fact talking about Hearts, a character that many will surely remember as the main antagonist in the Universal Conflict Saga. We are undoubtedly talking about one of the most dangerous and intriguing adversaries in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes saga, a danger with objectives as ambitious as they are risky. A plan perhaps too daring, given that in the end Hearts ended up being eliminated from existence itself. In the final scenes of the last episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, however, it is possible to see its reappearance, a sign of the fact that in the future it will probably return to represent a threat to our heroes.

