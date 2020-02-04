Super Dragon Ball Heroes: here is the key visual and the plot of the new saga for season 2

Share it:

The announcement of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, during the Jump Festa 2020, was accompanied at first by denials and short waves of enthusiasm, and only recently the adaptation of "Big Bang Mission" was officially confirmed. In this regard, first information emerged regarding the new saga.

The narrative arc that will accompany the debut of the second season, which you can see in a first glimpse through the Super Draghon Ball Heroes 2 teaser trailer, has not had a synopsis so far. However, through a promotional poster, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, the mystery has finally been revealed.

"There Big Bang Mission, announced at Jump Jesta, starts in 2020! Are the new enemies the gods of destruction …? And what is that gigantic tree that appears from outer space …?! In Goku, Trunks and their friends are waiting for new crises, battles and adventures! The wait is over! The Big Bang Mission is about to begin …! "

Are the new villains really the gods of destruction? Waiting to receive confirmation with the start of the new saga next month, we invite you to recover this news that clarifies the timeline of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

And you, instead, what do you expect from this new narrative arc of the animated adaptation of the homonymous video game? Leave us a comment, as usual, in the space dedicated to the comments at the bottom of the page.