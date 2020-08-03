Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: has the manga just shown a new antagonist?

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The adaptation of the saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission continues undisturbed under the control of TOEI Animation which, recently, has shown the new form of Super Saiyan 4. In the paper counterpart, however, the manga has just concluded the last saga and presented the one who appears to be the new villain of the franchise.

While there is still some discussion about the anime's decision to decanonize Janemba, again if it's not a company mistake, the comic book of the same name has instead ended the recent battle shown in the last episode of the television series. However, the conclusion of the chapter took advantage of it to show yet another twist, that is what it seems to be a new character.

As you can see yourself from the last table of the chapter 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission attached at the bottom of the news, there is a man intent on observing a mysterious subject characterized by a halo. If the guy from behind seems to be Demigra, the secondary antagonist, the one who is behind bars is a real mystery. Online fans have tried to speculate on the identity of the character that is unknown. What about features of a new unpublished villain for the franchise? We just have to find out on October 1st, when the anime will present the character.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the mysterious man with the halo? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

