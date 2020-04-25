Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Goku and Vegeta to the rescue of the multiverse in the last episode

Share it:

That of Dragon Ball is a simply immense franchise, known in every corner of the planet as one of the most important brands within the anime / manga industry, an epic that can count on millions and millions of faithful fans always ready to support every new project of the IP.

Among the various productions related to the brand, there is also Super Dragon Ball Heroes, an animated series widely followed by fans and based on the video game Dragon Ball Heroes. However, the new episode of the production has recently come out, an episode highly anticipated by the public who has finally shown the attempt put in place by Goku and Vegeta to save the multiverse.

The episode saw Goku and Vegeta intent on stopping Berus, which however proved far too strong. When the true power of the God of Destruction was unveiled in all its deadly power, not even the strength of the Super Saiyans granted to the two was able to do anything.

Although the Gods of Destruction eventually understood their mistake, in fact realizing that Tokitoki was not the bird they were looking for, however, this was not enough to stop Fu's planor rather create a "Tree of the Universe" capable of absorbing energy from everything that exists in creation.

In short, our heroes will have to give everything themselves to be able to avoid the materialization of a disaster, with the second season that is already making viewers speak widely. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a splendid Super Dragon Ball Heroes themed figure has been unveiled and dedicated to Xeno Goku.