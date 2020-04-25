Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Goku and Vegeta to the rescue of the multiverse in the last episode

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

That of Dragon Ball is a simply immense franchise, known in every corner of the planet as one of the most important brands within the anime / manga industry, an epic that can count on millions and millions of faithful fans always ready to support every new project of the IP.

Among the various productions related to the brand, there is also Super Dragon Ball Heroes, an animated series widely followed by fans and based on the video game Dragon Ball Heroes. However, the new episode of the production has recently come out, an episode highly anticipated by the public who has finally shown the attempt put in place by Goku and Vegeta to save the multiverse.

The episode saw Goku and Vegeta intent on stopping Berus, which however proved far too strong. When the true power of the God of Destruction was unveiled in all its deadly power, not even the strength of the Super Saiyans granted to the two was able to do anything.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama was already a millionaire in the days of Dr. Slump

Although the Gods of Destruction eventually understood their mistake, in fact realizing that Tokitoki was not the bird they were looking for, however, this was not enough to stop Fu's planor rather create a "Tree of the Universe" capable of absorbing energy from everything that exists in creation.

In short, our heroes will have to give everything themselves to be able to avoid the materialization of a disaster, with the second season that is already making viewers speak widely. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a splendid Super Dragon Ball Heroes themed figure has been unveiled and dedicated to Xeno Goku.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.