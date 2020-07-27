Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Goku and Vegeta SS4 shown in a promotional video

Share it:

The arcade video game Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to update with the Big Bang Mission expansion, and a new video presentation showed the Super Saiyan 4 versions of Xeno Goku and Vegeta in action, as well as the new form of Janemba.

In recent days we have spoken to you about the details of the new forms of Goku and Vegeta, and how the authors of the video game wanted to resume one of the most discussed transformations of the entire universe originally created by Akira Toriyama, having been presented in the non-canonical series Dragon Ball GT.

The presentation video of these characters showed some very interesting animations and abilities, and of course we can't wait to see them in the promotional anime, which however seems to be currently on hiatus. Although the debut of the Super Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breakthrough, is expected to arrive in episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

It has also been revealed interesting information about the character of Janemba. In fact, from the video we know that the mysterious Dr. W stole the Super Saiyan 4 powers and then implanted them in Janemba's body, thus making it extremely powerful.

Recall that the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime will return on August 6 and that the recent chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super has brought important changes for the Z Warriors.