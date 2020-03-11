Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Fu's insane plan jeopardizes the entire multiverse

Share it:

The anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to develop its narrative formula, presenting progressively more dangerous threats. This time in danger not only our heroes from Universe 7, but the fate of the entire multiverse.

The unpredictable Fu, in fact, coined a new experiment, planting trees of life in a parallel dimension in order to absorb energy from each existing universe. At the end of the last episode, the warriors of Universe 7 were about to face the Gods of Destruction, but the beginning of their conflict was troubled by a terrible presentiment of danger.

The deities, being responsible for safeguarding their universes, are those who fear Fu's insane plan most, whose purpose is not currently clear. Being the son of Mira and Towa, he is likely intent on carrying out their conquest plans, or the domain of the multiverse, which is also why he was rescued by his parents on the occasion of the destruction of the Demonic Kingdom.

On the other hand, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has taught us that asking ourselves questions about the villains' motives could prove to be quite useless. The series is skilled at creating situations in which the characters give vent to their whole skill park, staging spectacular battles between the most disparate warriors.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes introduced Chronoa, the Kaioshin of Time. Within the series, Fu's character shares more than a few similarities with Superman because of their difficult childhood.