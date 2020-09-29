Super Dragon Ball Heroes: face to face between # 17 and Super # 17 in the new promo

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a non-canonical promotional series in which the most beloved characters of the franchise appear without distinction. Making his resounding return, he is one of Dragon Ball GT’s most powerful and beloved villains.

The new trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission 4 has unveiled the arrival in battle of Super C-17, Dragon Ball GT antagonist. Born from the fusion of the original C-17 and a copy of it created in the underworld by Doctor Gelo, this extraordinary enemy has put even Goku Super Saiyan 4 in difficulty.

In the promo we can admire the encounter between # 17 and its enhanced and evil version. As the two stare almost stunned on the battlefield, the clip suddenly ends with a close-up on Super C-17. We still can’t see much of the character’s look, except that he wears a cursed mask associated with the villains of the new Super Dragon Ball Heroes story arc.

Recall that in Dragon Ball GT, this evil being was only defeated by the collaboration between Goku and # 18. Will succeed C-17 in stand up to his alter-ego? Fu’s insane plan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes put the entire multiverse in danger. But it’s not just Super # 17 that helps Fu in his mission. Another old acquaintance will return in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.