Super Dragon Ball Heroes: explained the absence of divinities in the first sagas

The animated series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes since its first transmission, it has tackled numerous battles involving the most disparate warriors. Our heroes faced both known faces and completely original villains, with exceptional absentees: the Gods of Destruction.

Only recently has the staff of the series included powerful deities in the narrative, making them rival the fighters of Universe 7. Twitter user Lightnight446 has revealed the mystery behind their inactivity, reporting an excerpt from an interview with game producer Water Higuchi:

"In truth, when we were making Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission we thought: 'Wouldn't it be strange if the Gods of Destruction did not appear either within the sagas of the Prison Planet or the Universal Conflict?'"

Higuchi then stated that the writers of the video game and the animated series they motivated the absence of the deities with a simple reasoning. In the first appearances of the Gods of Destruction, it was said that they used to play hide and seek with Zeno Sama in order to entertain him, so Higuchi thought of using this device so as not to immediately put them on the battlefield.

The second episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission saw the clash between Beerus and the Saiyan team. Upon Fu's arrival and at the sight of his evil roots, the Gods of Destruction revealed a previously unknown skill.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon reintroduce two Dragon Bal Z antagonists.