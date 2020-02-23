Super Dragon Ball Heroes comes to its climax with a special episode

Share it:

The series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it reached a turning point with a special episode aired in Japan a few hours ago. In the episode we saw Vegetto Super Saiyan 4, aided by Trunks' help, face the evil demon king Mechikabura.

The clash is very fierce and there is no shortage of very intense blows between the parties, because the opponent that ours were facing turns out to be a particularly hard bone to swallow, so much so that the shots of Vegetto Super Saiyan 4 seem not enough to stop him. It's up to an unedited Trunks in Super Saiyan God version armed with a sword give the final coup de grace to the opponent. The peculiarity of this series consists precisely in showing quite unpublished versions of our favorite heroes that, in the canonical series of Dragon Ball, have never been seen. Trunks, in fact, in the official continuity has never reached the Super Saiyan God stadium and, who knows, maybe in the highly anticipated second season of Dragon Ball Super we could see him reach this stadium.

The surprises for Super Dragon Ball Heroes fans do not end here, in fact a brand new narrative arc has already been announced that will even see the Gods of Destruction take the field. The first episode, which will air next March 5 it's titled "Invasion of the Gods of Destruction! The beginning of a new battle! ". Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta have already been confirmed for this new adventure.