Super Dragon Ball Heroes celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special event, the details

Many of you will know Super Dragon Ball Heroes due to the anime of Toei and Atsuhiro Tomioka, but the series was born, in reality, with the video game of the same name by Bandai Namco. Released in November 2010, Dragon Ball Heroes is therefore about to celebrate its 10th birthday, and for the occasion an interesting live streaming was announced.

The first details about the event were recently shared, scheduled for November 15, 2020. Apparently among the guests will figure Masako Nozawa (voice of Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Takeshi Kusao (Trunks) e Kappei Yamaguchi (Fuu) and during the live information will be revealed on the future of the video game and the anime series.

While waiting to find out what Super Dragon Ball Heroes has in store for us, we remind you that two episodes will be released this month: a special titled “Run on the battlefield! Dragon Ball Heroes!“and the episode number nine of the anime, in which the new narrative arc will start. The new episodes will show the showdown between the Saiyans and the fearsome Fuu.

What do you think of it? Will you follow the live? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that during the next Saga of the anime Vegetto will get a new transformation.