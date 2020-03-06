Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission: the first episode is finally available

Share it:

As expected, despite some initial concerns about a possible postponement of episode 1 due to the Coronavirus, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission made its debut tonight. The second season of the animated adaptation of the eponymous non-canon video game finally begins.

The first episode of the new narrative arc of the Dragon Ball spinf-off, the saga entitled "Big Bang Mission", came not without some small controversy regarding animations not properly of the highest quality, with obvious directorial subterfuges to make up for technical shortcomings. In any case, the episode was above all introductory, opening the doors to the next episode with the fateful clash between Goku and Vegeta against the god of destruction Beerus, anticipated in the promotional poster of a few weeks ago.

In this regard, at the top of the news, the entire first episode subtitled in English is available. At the end of the episode, moreover, it is possible to take a look at the new villain, intent on designing the next plan to subjugate the Universe. Starting next month, on the occasion of the second episode, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta will make their debut, already announced as protagonists for this new narrative arc.

And you, instead, what do you think of this new debut of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission?