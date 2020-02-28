Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission originates from the arc of the Dark Demonic Realm

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Season 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is about to start, the anime on Youtube published once a month and which aims to sponsor the video game. titled Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission, the second act of non-canonical history will introduce new and old enemies to the protagonists, some born from a previous story.

The promo of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission aired in Japan in recent days he explained what the alliance of Goku, Vegeta, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta will face in the next series. After anticipating a possible Goku VS Beerus clash, fans wondered about the origins of this future saga that will see Fu again as an enemy.

We are therefore reintroduced to the arc of the Dark Demonic Realm with the two videos that you can see in the tweets below. These summarize the story of the Demonic Dark Realm partially covered in the OVA episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes and fully addressed in the video game and manga.

"75 million years ago, Chronoa and Mechikabura fought for the position of Supreme Kai of Time. The former managed to win and locked his opponent in the Cracks of Time. Time passes and a scientist named Towa, in the Demonic Dark Realm, managed to free Mechikabura. Using the Dark Dragon Balls they started a fight against the Xeno Warriors. Despite the tough enemies, Mechikabura is defeated by Xeno Trunks and Xeno Vegetto. "

On the end of this story we witness the advent of Fu, the main antagonist of the saga of the Genesis of the Universe that we will see in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission.

