Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission: new heroes in the second episode

The first episode of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which covers the narrative arc entitled Big Bang Mission, has finally landed on the net in the night. The debut of the anime, however, is accompanied by the synopsis of the second episode, already available on the net.

The iconic heroes drawn from Akira Toriyama they are ready for a new extraordinary adventure in the name of exciting battles. The first episode of the second season of the animated adaptation of the eponymous non-canon video game has been long awaited by fans, still looking for news about the fate of Dragon Ball Super 2. Anyway, thanks to DBSChronicles you can already take a look at the synopsis of the next episode that follows:

"Goku and his friends clash with Beerus in an all-out war, however they can't get away with the opponent's mammoth power. In this tense atmosphere, Goku: Xeno with his companions makes an appearance. After a chat between the counterparts, Goku and the Z warriors take a look upwards and note that the giant roots of the tree have covered the sky, while Fu observes with a "Black Bird". "

The episode in question, moreover, we remind you will be entitled "Fu's plan! The fearsome threat from the Tree of the Universe"And what do you expect from the next episode? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.