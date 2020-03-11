Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission introduces Xeno Trunks to Z Warriors

Share it:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission is the second season of the promotional anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes, based in part on the video game of the same name. This second phase started a few days ago with the first episode that did not fail to introduce the new plot, the characters and the enemies who will take turns in the following episodes.

As fans know, in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission there are the Xeno warriors, characters of an alternative reality and therefore have nothing to do with the Z Warriors that we know for the canonical series. To our protagonists the Trunks of the Future is presented which is part of the Xeno warriors.

This Future Trunks has indeed become a warrior who patrols time to make sure that the timeline always remains the same and is not changed for nefarious purposes. In the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission, Trunks intervenes to save the powerful mythical bird Toki Toki, the main target of the Gods of Destruction, and joins Pan, Goku is Vegeta for a journey that will serve to save reality. So far it has not shown the transformation into Super Saiyan God that we have seen in the last episodes of the season one of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but there is certainly time to let the character unleash his true potential.