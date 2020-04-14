Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission 2: Beerus against everyone, the Saiyans on the attack

Share it:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission it resumed from the beginning of March and has so far broadcast two episodes on Youtube. The story of this new season focuses on Fu, but before he did not hesitate to challenge two well-known warriors from the universe of Toriyama: Goku and Beerus. The two had to collide as seen on the finale of the first episode.

The episode 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission allows us, in the first few minutes, to watch a short fight between the God of Destruction and the saiyan. However, the protagonist Goku will not be alone in this battle as he is soon helped by other friends of his.

Saiyan, fit Super Saiyan Blue, undertakes the clash with Beerus in the first few seconds but the God of Destruction seems clearly ahead. Vegeta comes to the rescue, also in Super Saiyan Blue, but his kick is easily repelled by an energetic wave of Beerus. Finally comes the third saiyan, that is Xeno Trunks.

In normal form, the son of Vegeta and Bulma attacks with his sword Beerus which, however, stops the blow with the help of a single finger. The other terrestrial warriors can not help but watch, while everyone's attention is directed towards the threat presented by Fu. The protagonists of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission then head to the source of that threat.