Super Dragon Ball Heroes: all the details on the seventh episode

The new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, the seventh, is finally available. The cornerstone of the promotional anime episode of the video game of the same name is the return of the fusion through the Potara earrings.

In the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Fu has implemented a diabolical plan to give life to the Seed of the Universe. To achieve his goals, the evil scientist is tapping into Cumber’s extraordinary aura. But in the seventh episode of the series, Goku and Vegeta appear to have been infected with “Berserk” energy of the crazy Saiyan.

Clouded with rage, the two heroes rush towards Fu, but in this state they can’t even touch him. Fortunately, Goku and Vegeta regain lucidity and unsheath the Potara earrings to give life to Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue. Previously, the new opening of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission had anticipated its formidable new technique.

Since the very first episode, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has won fans over by introducing elements that in the main series they could never see the light. In this work, we remember absolutely non-canonical, we can admire Vegeta Super Saiyan 3, Mirai Trunks Super Saiyan God and the return of old antagonists, such as the Super C-17 presented in the promo of the seventh episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission. Have you already seen the episode? Let us know what you think.