Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: a special episode will be broadcast next month

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the closing lines of episode 19 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the arrival of a special episode scheduled for February, dedicated to the "Return of the Dark Demonic Kingdom", the second narrative arc of the game's universal missions, has been announced.

For now we don't have a specific date, only a generic "end of February 2020". The content of the episode is also undefined, but in all likelihood it will tell the clash between the Kaioshin Patrolers of Time and the dark army of the demonic sorcerer Magicabula.

The production of the series made available a brief synopsis which accompanies the announcement of the episode, we propose it below:

"Hey, I'm Goku! A new battle is about to begin! The Gods of Destruction are ready to attack, while Fu prepares to implement his next plan. Don't miss this extraordinary battle! Super Dragon Ball Heroes: BIG BANG MISSION !

READ:  Rian Johnson already works in a sequel to Daggers from behind

And that's not all! Another challenge is also on the way, a battle to protect space-time that will bring together all the Time Patrols! The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes – Special Episode: Decisive Battle! The Time Patrols against the Dark King. "

Unfortunately, this special episode will not act as a forerunner for a second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, extremely awaited by the fandom but unfortunately disregarded on the occasion of the grave silence in the last Jump Festa.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, however, ended the clash between Hearts and Gogeta.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.