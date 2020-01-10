Super Dragon Ball Heroes: a special episode will be broadcast next month

Share it:

In the closing lines of episode 19 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the arrival of a special episode scheduled for February, dedicated to the "Return of the Dark Demonic Kingdom", the second narrative arc of the game's universal missions, has been announced.

For now we don't have a specific date, only a generic "end of February 2020". The content of the episode is also undefined, but in all likelihood it will tell the clash between the Kaioshin Patrolers of Time and the dark army of the demonic sorcerer Magicabula.

The production of the series made available a brief synopsis which accompanies the announcement of the episode, we propose it below:

"Hey, I'm Goku! A new battle is about to begin! The Gods of Destruction are ready to attack, while Fu prepares to implement his next plan. Don't miss this extraordinary battle! Super Dragon Ball Heroes: BIG BANG MISSION !

And that's not all! Another challenge is also on the way, a battle to protect space-time that will bring together all the Time Patrols! The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes – Special Episode: Decisive Battle! The Time Patrols against the Dark King. "

Unfortunately, this special episode will not act as a forerunner for a second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, extremely awaited by the fandom but unfortunately disregarded on the occasion of the grave silence in the last Jump Festa.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, however, ended the clash between Hearts and Gogeta.