Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: Vegetto about to return in a whole new guise?

Through the saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission the franchise is attempting to propose new cards to play to increase the popularity of the work, also through unpublished characters and completely new transformations. In this regard, we may soon become acquainted with a new variant of Vegetto.

Episode 6 of the animated adaptation of the video game of the same name, scheduled for debut on August 27, will show all the power of the new power-up for Super Saiyan 4, or the "SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual"characterized by an aura closer to the divine sphere. This new transformation seems to be the next trump card of TOEI Animation and the franchise to propose unprecedented upgrades. But speaking of news, the last chapter of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga has presented a new villain characterized by the presence of a halo.

In any case, during an event dedicated to the brand, in the past few hours a promotional image has been shown to the public, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays a mysterious figure characterized by the SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual. Fans immediately started speculating about the subject's identity, finding some strong similarities in Vegeth, although the possibility that this may be has not been excluded Gogeta.

