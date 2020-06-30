Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: Vegeta's coveted transformation is reality in episode 4

June 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The animated adaptation of the eponymous video game entitled Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission is becoming increasingly popular in the Akira Toriyama masterpiece community. The television series, in fact, is proposing some of the most anticipated transformations by fans of the franchise.

As the trailer for episode 4 promised, the new episode arrived on time along with two extraordinary twists. The episode therefore opens in the middle of the battle, with Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta grappling with Dr. W, a mysterious character who seems to conceal a disturbing secret. The opponent of the two saiyans seems to be particularly skilled, to the point that Vegeta is forced to use the third level Super Saiyan, a power that fans have long been waiting to see.

This is the first time, in fact, outside the gaming world, that the Prince shows his fans the iconic transformation. However, the battle doesn't seem to turn in favor of the two warriors, as the mysterious Doctor seems to be able to absorb their powers.

READ:  Jennifer Lopez Net Worth – Jennifer Lopez Biography, Net Worth, Total Assets

The scene moves for a brief moment on Earth, just long enough to observe the situation between Goku and Fu's henchmen in an evident stalemate. Finally, the episode ends again with Dr. W, this time in a different place from the battlefield, where he announces the completion of the analyzes for the Janemba awakening.

And you, instead, what do you think of the episode that you can admire at the top of the page? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.