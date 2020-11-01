Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: the new poster shows the final transformation of Vegetto!

The new story arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will start very soon and, based on what is shown in the first official poster, there will certainly be surprises. After all, the Atsuhiro Tomioka series has built a reputation thanks to the immeasurable amount of fan service, and apparently the next Saga will be absolutely no less.

The new poster, in fact, shows a new transformation for Vegetto, which apparently will unlock the power of the fourth level Super Saiyan Limit Breaker. Vegetto already unlocked the Super Saiyan 4 transformation two years ago during the fight with Cumber, and now he is ready to combine the power of Limit Break in its final form, first controlled by Goku and Vegeta during the battle with Janemba.

The new poster confirms the return of Fuu, who apparently will continue to be the nemesis of the two protagonists even in the new narrative arc. In episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2 the scientist had some difficulties against Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue, so we can expect a new power up for him too, or alternatively the entry of a new antagonist.

What do you think of it? Do you like Vegetto Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker design? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below!