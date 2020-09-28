Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: the new opening reveals a formidable technique of Vegetto

The Dragon Ball universe, created by Akira Toriyama, is incredibly vast, and if little space has been devoted to characters like Vegetto in the series and main films, in the promotional spin-off Super Dragon Ball Heroes this fusion is back on the battlefield, and as anticipated in the next episode will use a new technique.

By now we are used to seeing a progressive improvement of Goku and Vegeta, and considering the last events of the series it was only a matter of time before the two Saiyans teamed up with the Potara earrings to face the evil Fu.

From the new opening that you find at the bottom of the news, the scientist seems to want to send Cumber against the protagonists. It is a real threat, in that the aura of Cumber is able to corrode everything in its vicinity, but it seems that the merger of Goku and Vegeta has a special technique in store to overpower the opponent.

Immediately after the merger, Vegetto transforms into Super Saiyan Blue, showing for the first time a new aura, closer to the body than usual, much more angular and capable of hurting anyone who comes into contact with it.

Goku and Vegeta then decide to respond to the enemy attack with a very similar technique, which allows them both to attacking more frequently than moving freely. Recall that in episode 6 we saw a new Super Saiyan God, and we leave you to the reactions of the fans for the new SSJ4.