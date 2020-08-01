Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: the latest installment of the anime introduces Trunks Super Saiyan 3

Share it:

Despite the non-canonicality of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, it is interesting to note that TOEI Animation is putting in place all those power-ups never shown in the original anime. Episode 5 of the television adaptation of the eponymous video game took the opportunity to show the public a new transformation for Trunks.

After fulfilling the fans' wishes and putting Vegeta Super Saiyan 3 on the field last month, this time it's the turn of Trunks reach the same stage. The son of the Saiyan Prince, in fact, was at the center of the episode together with the two different versions of Goku and Vegeta to face Janemba, whose powers have been reinvigorated thanks to Fu's influence. But speaking of the villain of the 12th film of the franchise, have you noticed this detail that seems to decanonize Janemba from Dragon Ball?

Anyway, to reach the third level Super Saiyan stage is again Xeno Trunks, or that version of the character belonging to another dimension. The latter, in fact, to lend a hand to Goku and Vegeta against the formidable opponent did not hesitate for a moment to throw himself into the fray proving to be able to masterfully master the last Super Saiyan stage now known in the canonical imagination.

And you, instead, what other form would you like to see inside Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.